2021 TAME Scholarship Winners Announced

The Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) is proud to announce the winners of our 2021 TAME Scholarships.

Every year, TAME awards scholarships to high school senior TAME Club members who will attend an accredited college or university to study a STEM subject. TAME scholars in their second to fourth year of study in a STEM field at an accredited college or university may also receive Evergreen scholarships based on available funding. Learn more about TAME’s Scholarships.

Scholarship Selection Committee

Last year, TAME invited recent scholarship recipients to serve on our selection committee for the first time. We continued the practice this year, welcoming three alumni onto the committee to share their perspectives and insight. All committee members surveyed agreed that it was a meaningful experience, and reminded them why they love STEM. We are grateful for their hard work!

Changes to Scholarship Eligibility due to COVID

New this year: TAME waived the requirement that an applicant needed to be a current TAME Club member. Due to the pandemic, many school districts were not able to offer extra-curricular activities such as TAME Clubs in the 2020-21 school year. As a result, many TAME Students who would have become seniors this year were not able to participate in competitions and other club activities. So, for the first time, TAME opened up eligibility to students who participated in one of our annual STEM Competitions at least once in their high school career.

More than half a dozen of the scholarship recipients this year fell into this category, yet 85% of those had participated in TAME for two or more years.

GPA, SAT/ACT, and equity in engineering

TAME no longer asks scholarship applicants about GPA or scores from SAT/ACT, a decision influenced by multiple factors, including the findings of the paper “Quantifying the Pool of Underrepresented Minority Students for Engineering Studies,” published by the American Society for Engineering Education. The findings indicated that GPA and standardized exams are not the predictors of success for students pursuing engineering degrees (and other STEM areas) and that the inclusion of these in college admissions process may in fact be hindering us from reaching ethnic and racial parity in schools.

TAME Scholarship awards are more driven by factors such as years of TAME involvement and financial need, than by academic test scores. In light of these considerations, TAME decided to exclude GPA and scores from SAT/ACT from our review process this year.

STEM Scholarships made possible with your support

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the sponsors of these scholarships for helping TAME Students pursue careers in STEM: ConocoPhillips, Google, the Marsha and Otto Koehler Foundation, the James N. McCoy Foundation, Raytheon, University of Houston, The University of Texas at Austin, and the Board Members of the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering.

Here’s what it means to one Scholar:

“Through TAME, I was able to prepare for my future as I continued into higher education and allowed me to find a community where I fit in. Because as a minority, I’ve experienced the prejudice, stereotypes and racism that has been pitted against me. In sharing those experiences with those around me it allowed me to feel truly understood. Granted the chance to continue my education I will engrain every bit of knowledge that is taught to me so that I can give back the gift to other communities. I seek to make and become a change for those struggling like I once did so that they may have the opportunity just as TAME provided me.”

Join us in making a difference in students’ futures. Visit our Get Involved page to see how you can help us support Texas students in pursuing their dreams.

TAME Scholar Class of 2021

ConocoPhillips TAME Scholarships

Anthony Galvan – Lamar University, Chemical Engineering

Google TAME Scholarships

Chloe Guerrero – University of Texas at Austin, Physics

– TCC, Mechanical Engineering LaTrinity D Jefferson – Texas A&M University, Mechanical Engineering

Marsha and Otto Koehler TAME Scholarships

Bailey Buie – University of Notre Dame, Chemical Engineering

– Blinn College in Bryan, Chemistry Danielle Resendiz – University of Portland, Civil Engineering

Raytheon TAME Scholarship

DrieYona Lowe – Prairie View A&M University, Civil Engineering

Steve and Mary DeLeon TAME Scholarship

Jessica Rivera – University of Texas at Austin, Aerospace Engineering

TAME Board Scholarship

Tamara Hinderman – Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Aerospace Engineering

The University of Texas at Austin TAME Scholarships

Corinn Oliver – University of Texas at Austin, Chemical Engineering

University of Houston TAME Scholarship

Mona Almufti – University of Houston, Systems Engineering

Wichita Falls TAME Evergreen Scholarships

Aubrey Miller – University of Texas at Arlington, Nursing

Congratulations to the TAME Scholar Class of 2021! Best of luck with the the coming school year. We look forward to hearing more from you at the end of the Fall Semester.